Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Pennon Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

