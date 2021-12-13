Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in November

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DUVNF remained flat at $$0.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Peruvian Metals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

Peruvian Metals Company Profile

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

