Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 459.6% from the November 15th total of 382,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 55.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
PTPI stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 924,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,660. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.
In other news, Director John D. Shulman purchased 1,661,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,858,308.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Shulman purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.
