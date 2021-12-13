Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total value of C$236,922.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,374,622.20. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$929,734.90. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $177,303 and sold 98,253 shares worth $1,012,157.

Shares of PEY stock traded down C$0.22 on Monday, reaching C$9.36. 898,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,034. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$2.83 and a 1 year high of C$11.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

