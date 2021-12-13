Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.90.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PEY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.
In other news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total value of C$236,922.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,374,622.20. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$929,734.90. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $177,303 and sold 98,253 shares worth $1,012,157.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.