Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,209 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ironSource were worth $23,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 175.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

NYSE:IS opened at $8.13 on Monday. ironSource Ltd. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $13.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

