Phore Price Reaches $0.0509 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $3,112.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00044200 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.68 or 0.00620781 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,580,125 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.