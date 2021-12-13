PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.99 and last traded at $55.00. 146,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 164,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STPZ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 67.4% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 65,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 287.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 236,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 175,533 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3,927.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

