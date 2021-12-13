Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $184.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

