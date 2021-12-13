Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $8.60 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 24.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 22.9% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $213.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.82. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

