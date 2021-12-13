Piper Sandler Increases First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target to $61.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of INBK opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $437.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $46.94.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,875,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 52.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

