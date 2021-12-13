PKG Token (PKG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,734.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 13th. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $356,467.90 and $7,734.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded up 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.49 or 0.08149127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00078468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,838.57 or 0.99835151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002717 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

