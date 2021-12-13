PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PNM opened at $45.56 on Monday. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

