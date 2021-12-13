Polymath (POLY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.86 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $434.77 million and approximately $28.86 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00308795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

