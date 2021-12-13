Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $17.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

