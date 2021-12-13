Portion (PRT) Trading 38% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Portion has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $13,335.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Portion has traded up 38% against the US dollar. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00038302 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,320,405 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

