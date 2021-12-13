Power Ledger (POWR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.41 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $133.42 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00038257 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006934 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.