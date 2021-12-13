Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

PDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.73.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

NYSE:PDS opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $455.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.