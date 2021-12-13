Primecoin Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $1,033.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009260 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,828,883 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.