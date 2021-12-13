Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.9% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,214. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.84 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

