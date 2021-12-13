Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,197,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $384.63 and its 200-day moving average is $369.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.