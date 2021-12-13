Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Prometheus Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,889. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.97. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 593,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

