Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 35.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

NYSE PB opened at $73.66 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.82.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

