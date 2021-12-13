Public Mint Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $92,083.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00030941 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,033,144 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

