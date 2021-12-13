Pundi X[new] Reaches Market Cap of $267.13 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002223 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $267.13 million and $26.79 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

