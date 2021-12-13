Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hormel Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

HRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.00 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,430,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,485,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

