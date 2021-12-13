Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Datto Holding Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Datto in a report released on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Datto’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSP. Barclays dropped their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

MSP stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datto news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $411,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 10,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,508 shares of company stock worth $2,097,045 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

