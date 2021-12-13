Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.