Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of Radiant Logistics worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 64,697 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 199,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 28,713 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 650,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 564,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $7.49 on Monday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $372.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

