Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $573.52 million and $111.76 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.99 or 0.07984625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,636.02 or 1.00478096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00076704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00054159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

