Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1,259.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Airbnb by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $180.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.38. The stock has a market cap of $114.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.45.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.27, for a total transaction of $4,131,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,173,021 shares of company stock valued at $214,220,703. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

