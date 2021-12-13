ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 50.4% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $29.12 million and $381,813.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 50.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,956.73 or 0.99254395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00046314 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.00269662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.31 or 0.00387472 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010070 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00138918 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

