Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). Redfin reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 372.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $40.17 on Friday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68.

In related news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $100,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,319,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

