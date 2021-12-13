RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00314746 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00087359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00126593 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000974 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

