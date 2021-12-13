Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,191 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,378 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $244,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,771 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 66,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $30,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $342.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.62 and its 200 day moving average is $296.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

