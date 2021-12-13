Renewable Energy Systems Aria Sells 656,300 Shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) Stock

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LFG traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,562. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18. Archaea Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $22.01.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $189,000.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.