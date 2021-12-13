Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Repay were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 0.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on RPAY. Citigroup cut their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $18.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

