Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GMTX):

12/10/2021 – Gemini Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

11/22/2021 – Gemini Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GMTX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 102,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,134. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

