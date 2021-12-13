Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gibson Energy (GEI)

Gibson Energy (TSE: GEI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Gibson Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Gibson Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$27.00.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

GEI traded down C$0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 118,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$18.78 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

