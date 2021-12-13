Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gibson Energy (GEI)

Gibson Energy (TSE: GEI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/8/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/23/2021 – Gibson Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Gibson Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$27.00.
- 11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
GEI traded down C$0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 118,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$18.78 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
