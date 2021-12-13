Reserve Rights Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $395.84 million and approximately $51.84 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00038303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

RSR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,997,677 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

