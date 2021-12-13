Reviewing BTCS (BTCS) & Its Peers

BTCS (OTCMKTS: BTCS) is one of 381 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BTCS to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

BTCS has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS’s rivals have a beta of -2.24, indicating that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BTCS and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS N/A N/A -1.30 BTCS Competitors $1.78 billion $346.10 million -39.44

BTCS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS N/A -284.80% -161.73% BTCS Competitors -127.41% -147.70% -5.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BTCS and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS Competitors 2488 12670 23486 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.99%. Given BTCS’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

BTCS rivals beat BTCS on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

