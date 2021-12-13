Reviewing Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) & Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Aptiv alerts:

89.4% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Aptiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Aptiv has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 5.47% 10.75% 5.10% Luminar Technologies -2,061.38% -94.03% -70.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aptiv and Luminar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $13.07 billion 3.50 $1.80 billion $2.93 57.67 Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 392.66 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aptiv and Luminar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 1 2 12 0 2.73 Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

Aptiv presently has a consensus price target of $187.93, indicating a potential upside of 11.22%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $29.63, indicating a potential upside of 95.54%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Aptiv.

Summary

Aptiv beats Luminar Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment covers component and systems integration in connectivity and security solutions, as well as advanced software development and autonomous driving technologies. The Eliminations and Other segment comprises of elimination of inter-segment transactions, other expenses, and income of a non-operating or strategic nature. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.