Reviewing Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) & Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK)

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tidewater and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater $397.04 million 1.16 -$196.24 million ($2.95) -3.77 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tidewater.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater -33.63% -14.42% -9.50% Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tidewater has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -1.52, indicating that its stock price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Tidewater shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tidewater and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 1 0 0 2.00 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tidewater currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Tidewater’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tidewater is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Middle East and Asia Pacific; Europe and Mediterranean; and West Africa. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

