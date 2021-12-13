Rise Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $172,530.25 and $118,697.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rise has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00033854 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009241 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004220 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 190,059,423 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

