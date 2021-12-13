RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of RFM opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $24.77.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.