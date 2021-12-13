RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of RFM opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $24.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Dividend History for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.