RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the November 15th total of 567,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 16,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $278,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period.

RIV stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,142. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

