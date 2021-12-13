Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.07

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.07 and last traded at C$6.06, with a volume of 46348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSI. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$627.31 million and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

