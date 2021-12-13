ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and $1.50 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00181147 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

