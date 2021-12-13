Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $474.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.