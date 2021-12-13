Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 5,472 Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBSM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF alerts:

BATS:PBSM opened at $38.97 on Monday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $27.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.