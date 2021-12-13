Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) a C$48.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB lowered Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.86.

TSE:PPL opened at C$37.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$43.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.88. The company has a market cap of C$20.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -675.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27. Insiders have purchased 266 shares of company stock valued at $10,669 over the last 90 days.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

